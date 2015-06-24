BRIEF-Clorox increases quarterly dividend 5 pct to 84 cents per share
* Increases quarterly dividend 5 percent to 84 cents per share
June 24 Supergroup Plc
* Nick Wharton has joined the board of company as chief financial officer with immediate effect
* Wharton has been interim chief financial officer of company since 25 February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)
* Systemwide sales rose 10 percent to 3.93 billion pesos for first quarter 2017