June 24 Vectura Group Plc

* Appoints James Ward-Lilley as CEO

* Announces appointment of James Ward-Lilley as CEO and executive director. James will succeed Dr Chris Blackwell who, as previously announced, leaves Vectura at end of June 2015

* James joins group on 1 October 2015 from AstraZeneca where he is currently vice president respiratory, inflammation & autoimmunity, GPPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: