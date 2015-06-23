BRIEF-black-and-white Capital calls for review at Etsy, including a sale
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy
June 23 Virbac SA :
* Group's perspectives for 2015 impacted by the industrial situation in the United States
* U.S. affiliate will ultimately suffer in 2015 from a significant drop in revenue generated by its historical range
* Current operating result of this affiliate in 2015 is now expected to decrease despite integration of Sentinel
* This situation might result in a decrease of group's current operating profit in 2015
* For first half-year, current operating profit is already expected to show a significant decrease as compared to same period of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Expense ratios suffered from the relative lack of higher-margin insurance revenue - Mizuho analyst (Adds details, analyst comment)