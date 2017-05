June 23 Graines Voltz SA :

* H1 current operating income 5.4 million euros ($6.04 million) versus 5.5 million euros previous year

* H1 revenue 48.9 million euros versus 52.8 million euros previous year

* H1 net income group share 3.4 million euros, up 30.5 pct

* Changes its FY 2015 outlook

* Expects FY revenue growth to be similar to H1