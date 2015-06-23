BRIEF-black-and-white Capital calls for review at Etsy, including a sale
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy
June 23 Lectra SA :
* Bertrandt adopts Lectra's 3D design solution for car seat development and prototyping Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Identifies a number of critical operational and governance flaws that require immediate improvement in Etsy
* Appoints Ahmed Cevdet Alemdar as CEO effective as of May 15