UPDATE 2-Shire drives down costs to deliver earnings beat
* Shares rise 3 pct to top FTSE 100 index (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, updates shares)
June 23 Mdxhealth Sa
* Launches equity placement by means of a private placement
* Intention to raise an amount of approximately 20 million euros ($22.36 million)
* Possibility to increase size of placement
* Trading in MDxHealth shares on Euronext Brussels will be suspended throughout the bookbuilding period
* Net proceeds of the placement of the new shares will be used mainly to support and scale-up the Company's U.S.-based managed care and related healthcare reimbursement efforts, its clinical affairs efforts and its sales and marketing efforts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
LAVAL, Quebec, May 2 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, weighed down by debt from years of acquisitions, is on pace to meeting its target of repaying $5 billion in debt between August, 2016 and February, 2018, Chief Executive Joe Papa told shareholders on Tuesday.