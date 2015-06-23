BRIEF-Brisa Bridgestone appoints Ahmed Cevdet Alemdar as CEO effective as of May 15
* Appoints Ahmed Cevdet Alemdar as CEO effective as of May 15
June 23 Firstextile AG
* Says financial controller Xiaoying Yang will take over his range of duties before appointment of new CFO
* Says Richard Cao resigned from his position as chief financial officer of Firstextile AG with effect as of June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
* Appoints Ahmed Cevdet Alemdar as CEO effective as of May 15
DETROIT, May 2 General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp, the top three automakers in the United States, on Tuesday all posted lower new vehicle sales in April in a fresh sign the long boom cycle for the auto industry is losing steam.