BRIEF-Fujian Apex Software sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 21.05 million shares at 19.05 yuan per share to raise up to 401.0 million yuan ($58.08 million) for its Shanghai IPO
June 24 FormPipe Software AB :
* Formpipe receives an order on the ECM product W3D3 from a Swedish university
* The total order value amounts to 1.1 million Swedish crowns ($133,388.31)
* Of total order value, license revenues of 0.7 million crowns, are recorded in Q2 of 2015, while associated revenue will be allocated throughout contract period Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2466 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt as the company is finalising a fundraising initiative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: