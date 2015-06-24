June 24 Kambi Group Plc :

* Kambi Group plc and Grupo Televisa have signed a contract for the provision of sports betting services to Grupo Televisa's PlayCity brand

* Under the terms of the agreement, Kambi will initially deploy its fixed odds betting terminals inton the sports betting areas of two PlayCity Casinos in Mexico Source text for Eikon:

