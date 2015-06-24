June 24 Atria Oyj :

* Atria to sell the Campofarm piggery real estate in Russia

* Atria has sold the Campofarm farm and real estate for 4.5 million euros ($5.04 million)

* The deal will have no significant impact on the company's performance Source text for Eikon:

