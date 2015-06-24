BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
June 24 Dolnoslaskie Surowce Skalne SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej :
* Kompania Gornicza Sp. z o.o. to buy company's assets and operations for 31 million zlotys ($8.3 million) in liquidation tender Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7169 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company Source text Further company coverage: