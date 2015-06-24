June 24 Dolnoslaskie Surowce Skalne SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej :

* Kompania Gornicza Sp. z o.o. to buy company's assets and operations for 31 million zlotys ($8.3 million) in liquidation tender ($1 = 3.7169 zlotys)