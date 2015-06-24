Target to test next-day delivery service in Minneapolis
May 8 Target Corp plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.
June 24 Kotipizza Group Oyj :
* Subscription price for shares offered in initial public offering is amended to 5.00 euros ($5.59) per share
* Maximum number of shares offered in initial public offering is increased to 5,492,000 shares
* Subscription period for institutional offering and public offering is extended until 1 july 2015 at 16.30 EET
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Target Corp plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.
* Qtrly sales for group's Homeware Segment increased by 8.80% to NZ$86.5 million