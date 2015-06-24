June 24 Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* Subscription price for shares offered in initial public offering is amended to 5.00 euros ($5.59) per share

* Maximum number of shares offered in initial public offering is increased to 5,492,000 shares

* Subscription period for institutional offering and public offering is extended until 1 july 2015 at 16.30 EET

