BRIEF-Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's increased cash offer of $2.30 per unit
* Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's unconditional and final cash offer of a $2.30 per generation unit
June 25 Ion Beam Applications SA :
* To install three compact proton therapy centers in the United Kingdom
* Has signed binding term sheets with Proton Partners International to install three Proteus One systems
* Typical end-user price for a Proteus One system with such a maintenance contract is between 35 million euros ($39 million) and 40 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* APN Funds Management, responsible entity of Generation Healthcare REIT, reached agreement with NWH Australia Asset Co