June 25 Ion Beam Applications SA :

* To install three compact proton therapy centers in the United Kingdom

* Has signed binding term sheets with Proton Partners International to install three Proteus One systems

* Typical end-user price for a Proteus One system with such a maintenance contract is between 35 million euros ($39 million) and 40 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)