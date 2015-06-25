CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
June 25 Prowebce SA :
* Announces tender offer on its shares at 52.90 euro ($59.28) per share
* Offer launched by PWCE Participations, which intends to launch squeeze-out Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 4 Facebook Inc's virtual reality content production unit, Oculus' Story Studio, is shuttering its doors to shift focus on supporting external content makers, the company said on Thursday, two years after the in-house studio launched.