BRIEF-Clorox increases quarterly dividend 5 pct to 84 cents per share
* Increases quarterly dividend 5 percent to 84 cents per share
June 24 Astrapak Ltd
* Has concluded multi-year supply agreement with one of South Africa's largest FMCG companies
* Agreement involves operations of three of Astrapak's manufacturing facilities - Plastop KZN , JJ Precision and Marcom Plastics
* Requires investment behind all these core moulding technologies with a combined investment of R170m by both parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Systemwide sales rose 10 percent to 3.93 billion pesos for first quarter 2017