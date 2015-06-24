June 24 Astrapak Ltd

* Has concluded multi-year supply agreement with one of South Africa's largest FMCG companies

* Agreement involves operations of three of Astrapak's manufacturing facilities - Plastop KZN , JJ Precision and Marcom Plastics

* Requires investment behind all these core moulding technologies with a combined investment of R170m by both parties