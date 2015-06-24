RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on oil and refined fuels: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
June 24 Citycon Oyj :
* Citycon sells two non-core properties in Finland and Sweden for 14 million euros ($15.68 million)
* Entered into contracts to divest two small properties located in Tikkurila in Vantaa and Kallhäll in Stockholm
* Sells property in Finland to YIT and property in Sweden to private investor
* Blended premium of sales prices reflects a premium to latest IFRS fair value in excess of 15 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
SEATTLE, May 8 Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.