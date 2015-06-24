June 24 Glencore Plc

* Sale of stake Sagittarius Mines & Tampakan project

* Subsidiary of Glencore today executed a share sale agreement with an affiliate of Indophil for sale of its entire remaining interest in Tampakan project in Philippines

* Details of sale will be made available following certain administrative steps after completion date.

* Glencore will provide a further update when transaction outlined by SSA is completed