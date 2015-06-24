June 24 Keaton Energy Holdings Ltd

* FY revenue up 5% to R1.45 billion

* FY HEPS of 0.4 cents per share down from 30.3 cents per share

* R24.7 million of product stock losses were identified in last quarter of financial year

* At Moabsvelden we are addressing regulatory requirements and expect these to be resolved in near future.

* Off-take negotiations with Eskom are progressing well and we are confident of securing appropriate funding for project.

* Initiated a thorough investigation by multiple agencies who not only confirmed loss, but also a variety of other corrupt practices at Vaalkrantz colliery

* New management team is in place at Colliery and is making progress towards overcoming losses of last year

* Full review of all aspects of vaalkrantz business resulted in an impairment charge of r56.5 million and a related deferred tax asset reversal of r35.9 million