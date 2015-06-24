June 24 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd:

* To invest £246 million in a portfolio of six operating onshore wind farm projects in Scotland, with 433 MW of generating capacity in aggregate, alongside Fred. Olsen Renewables Ltd

* Acquisition includes a 49% equity interest and 100% of a mezzanine-level loan

* Undertaking an institutional placing under its existing share issuance programme to be completed in july to partially repay the acquisition facility

* Funded from Trig's cash balances and a draw-down of an expanded acquisition facility with Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc and National Australia Bank