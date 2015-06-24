BRIEF-Clorox increases quarterly dividend 5 pct to 84 cents per share
* Increases quarterly dividend 5 percent to 84 cents per share
June 24 Ladbrokes Plc :
* Ladbrokes streamlines international operations
* Review of costs and efficiency of its international team it intends to restructure its international operations
* Plans will see existing locally based management teams continue as normal with Australia MD Dean Shannon reporting directly to CEO Jim Mullen
* "Resulting savings will enable us to support increased investment in our digital business which is essential to future of group" - CEO
* Following restructure Damian Cope, MD - International will leave business and nine roles in centrally based international team will be placed at risk of redundancy
* Ladbrokes business in Republic of Ireland is currently subject to an examinership process with plans for business on hold until that process completes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Increases quarterly dividend 5 percent to 84 cents per share
* Systemwide sales rose 10 percent to 3.93 billion pesos for first quarter 2017