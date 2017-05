June 24 Amrest Holdings SE :

* Its unit, AmRest Sp. z o.o., completes the purchase of S.C. Marinopoulos Coffee Company III S.r.l. and Marinopoulos Coffee Company Bulgaria EOOD for 16.4 million euros ($18.4 million) Source text for Eikon:

