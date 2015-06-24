June 24 Arm Holdings Plc

* Update regarding CFO retirement and successor appointment

* Chris will be joining ARM once he has fulfilled his duties as CFO of easyJet Plc

* Tim Score will retire as CFO of ARM on 30 June 2015.

* In the interim Graham Budd, chief operating officer, and Ian Thornton, head of investor relations, will jointly be covering CFO responsibilities.