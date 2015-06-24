June 24 Jujubee SA:

* Files motion to Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) to have its 830,000 rights to series D shares and series D shares listed on NewConnect market under its IPO

* Prices its series D shares in IPO at 2.1 zloty ($0.5635) per share Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 3.7265 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)