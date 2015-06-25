BRIEF-Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's increased cash offer of $2.30 per unit
* Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's unconditional and final cash offer of a $2.30 per generation unit
June 25 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Receives positive opinion for orphan medicinal product designation for Sarizotan to treat patients with Rett Syndrome from committee for orphan medicinal products from European Medicines Agency
* Application for orphan designation has also been filed in US
* APN Funds Management, responsible entity of Generation Healthcare REIT, reached agreement with NWH Australia Asset Co