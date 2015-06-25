UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
June 25 Shape Capital AG :
* Extraordinary shareholder meeting to resolve on voluntary liquidation
* Upon approval of this proposal, board of directors will seek to delist company from SIX Swiss Exchange as of July 27
* Delisting of shares from SIX Swiss Exchange will be sought with final trading day being July 24
