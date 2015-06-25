June 25 Nordjyske Bank A/S :

* Offer of new shares fully subscribed with 6.1 million shares, subscription price fixed at 115 Danish crowns ($17.27) per share

* Says receives gross proceeds of 704.0 million crowns and net proceeds of 684.0 million crowns

