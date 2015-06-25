CORRECTED-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM - CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.
June 25 Standard Life Plc
* Announces its intention to close its insurance business in Singapore,
* Closure will give rise to a non-operating loss in order of £45m
* This will be reported within discontinued operations in Standard Life's half year results on 4 august 2015, alongside gain on sale of its Canadian operations of approximately £1.1bn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 4 General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt warned the Trump administration on Thursday to avoid protectionist policies while calling on it to level the playing field for American companies with tax reform, revived export financing and improved trade agreements.