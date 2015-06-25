June 25 Standard Life Plc

* Standard life plc (' company') today announces its intention to close its insurance business in Singapore

* Closure will give rise to a non-operating loss in order of £45m

* This will be reported within discontinued operations in Standard Life's half year results on 4 august 2015, alongside gain on sale of its Canadian operations of approximately £1.1bn