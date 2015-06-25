June 25 Compagnia Della Ruota SpA :

* Says its unit Dimore Evolute Srl signs management contract for the value of 3 million euros ($3.4 million) to provide Abitare Smart Soc. Coop. with real estate services Source text for Eikon:

