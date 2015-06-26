June 26 Eu Medicines Agency

* Recommendations for June 2015

* Recommends approval of Novartis ag's multiple myeloma durg farydak

* Recommends approval of kanuma enzyme replacement therapy for lysosomal acid lipase deficiency from Synageva/Alexion

* Recommends approval of sonidegib from Novartis to treat basal cell carcinoma

* Recommends approval of enzyme replacement therapy for paediatric-onset hypophosphatasia from Alexion Pharma Link to source: [bit.ly/1KfjR5E]