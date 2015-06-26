BRIEF-Build-A-Bear Workshop says board elected Coleman Peterson to serve as interim non-executive chairman
* Build-A-Bear workshop inc - board elected coleman peterson to serve as interim non-executive chairman - sec filing
June 26 Eu Medicines Agency
* Recommendations for June 2015
* Recommends approval of Novartis ag's multiple myeloma durg farydak
* Recommends approval of kanuma enzyme replacement therapy for lysosomal acid lipase deficiency from Synageva/Alexion
* Recommends approval of sonidegib from Novartis to treat basal cell carcinoma
* Recommends approval of enzyme replacement therapy for paediatric-onset hypophosphatasia from Alexion Pharma Link to source: [bit.ly/1KfjR5E]
* Euroseas ltd. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017