June 25 Scanfil Oyj :

* Scanfil will complete acquisition of shares tendered in offer

* Will promote that board of directors of PartnerTech shall apply for a delisting

* Will initiate compulsory acquisition of remaining shares in PartnerTech

* Acceptance period has been extended until and including July 9, 2015, 5.00 p.m. (CET)

