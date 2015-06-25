UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
June 25 Scanfil Oyj :
* Scanfil will complete acquisition of shares tendered in offer
* Will promote that board of directors of PartnerTech shall apply for a delisting
* Will initiate compulsory acquisition of remaining shares in PartnerTech
* Acceptance period has been extended until and including July 9, 2015, 5.00 p.m. (CET)
