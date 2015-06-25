UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
June 25 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :
* Estimated net asset value at May 31: $1,891.3 million
* Pro forma fully diluted net asset value per share at May 31: $17.57 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S