June 25 Tieto Oyj :

* Tieto acquires Software Innovation, a Norway-based software company in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) business, to accelerate its role as digitalization advisor in the Nordic countries

* Based on acquisition price of 610 million Norwegian crowns ($77.79 million), enterprise value (EV) of Software Innovation is estimated to amount to 623 million crowns

* Says acquisition price will be paid in cash in connection with closing

* Transaction is estimated to be value accretive to Tieto

($1 = 7.8413 Norwegian crowns)