CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
June 25 Tieto Oyj :
* Tieto acquires Software Innovation, a Norway-based software company in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) business, to accelerate its role as digitalization advisor in the Nordic countries
* Based on acquisition price of 610 million Norwegian crowns ($77.79 million), enterprise value (EV) of Software Innovation is estimated to amount to 623 million crowns
* Says acquisition price will be paid in cash in connection with closing
* Transaction is estimated to be value accretive to Tieto
($1 = 7.8413 Norwegian crowns)
LOS ANGELES, May 4 Facebook Inc's virtual reality content production unit, Oculus' Story Studio, is shuttering its doors to shift focus on supporting external content makers, the company said on Thursday, two years after the in-house studio launched.