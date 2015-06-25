June 25 London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Group continues to perform well

* FTSE and Russell making good progress - FTSE total ETF AUM benchmarked up 14 percent to $236 billion and Russell ETF AUM up 22 percent to $157 billion;

* Total equity capital raised on group's markets for period of £16.5 billion

* Average daily UK equity value traded was up 8 percent to £5.3 billion, Italian average daily volumes rose 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: