CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
June 25 GWS Production AB :
* Has signed partnership contract with SRS, Scandinavian Risk Solutions
* Essence of the cooperation is the possibility to provide the Safeture Pro service to all of SRS' customers based in Scandinavia
LOS ANGELES, May 4 Facebook Inc's virtual reality content production unit, Oculus' Story Studio, is shuttering its doors to shift focus on supporting external content makers, the company said on Thursday, two years after the in-house studio launched.