June 25 Aedifica SA :

* 75.6 percent of the new shares in publis offering subscribed after the subscription period with priority allocation rights

* 2,663,381 priority allocation rights which have not been exercised will be sold as Scrips on June 25

* Company has requested suspension of trading of its shares in order to proceed to the private placement of the Scrips Source text: bit.ly/1BNXrav Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)