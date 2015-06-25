UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
June 25 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :
* Has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire Idemo Holding AB, a company based in Jönköping
* Says in addition, LOI has been signed to acquire Sameffekt AB, Växjö-based consulting company
* Acquisitions are valued at about 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.30 million), purchase price to be paid with about 73 million new ExeoTech shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2365 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 24-29 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malay