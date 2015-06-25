June 25 Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV):

* Acceptance period for takeover offer of Inmobiliaria Carso SA de CV for Realia Business SA to run from June 25 to July 24

* Acceptance period for the offer of Hispania Real SOCIMI SAU is automatically extended to July 24 Source text for Eikon:

