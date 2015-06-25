BRIEF-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of his IBM stake in Q1, Q2 2017- CNBC
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC
June 25 Euronext:
* 2,389,860 new ordinary shares issued by Cast will be listed on the market Euronext Paris as of June 29
* Reason for Cast capital increase is exercise of stock warrants
* A further 31,000 new ordinary shares issued by Cast will be listed on Euronext Paris as of June 29 following exercise of option Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.