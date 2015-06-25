BRIEF-Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's increased cash offer of $2.30 per unit
* Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's unconditional and final cash offer of a $2.30 per generation unit
June 25 Sectra Ab says:
* University Hospital Utrecht (UMCU) in the Netherlands has invested in a solution from Sectra for storing, viewing and sharing digital pathology images. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's unconditional and final cash offer of a $2.30 per generation unit
* APN Funds Management, responsible entity of Generation Healthcare REIT, reached agreement with NWH Australia Asset Co