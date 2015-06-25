June 25 Augment Investments Limited:

* Says completed all payments for the Pharmstandard GDRs transferred to it on June 24

* Following completion of the tender offer Augment Investments Limited holds 22,028,567 ordinary shares and 21,140,802 GDRs, representing in aggregate 72.27 pct of Pharmstandard's outstanding ordinary shares Source text: bit.ly/1dhP37e

