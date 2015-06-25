BRIEF-Generation Healthcare REIT updates on proposal from NorthWest Australia
* APN Funds Management, responsible entity of Generation Healthcare REIT, reached agreement with NWH Australia Asset Co
June 25 Augment Investments Limited:
* Says completed all payments for the Pharmstandard GDRs transferred to it on June 24
* Following completion of the tender offer Augment Investments Limited holds 22,028,567 ordinary shares and 21,140,802 GDRs, representing in aggregate 72.27 pct of Pharmstandard's outstanding ordinary shares Source text: bit.ly/1dhP37e
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* APN Funds Management, responsible entity of Generation Healthcare REIT, reached agreement with NWH Australia Asset Co
* Agreement grants Co rights to distribute wound care product, within Australia, New Zealand and select countries across Asia Pacific region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: