June 25 Eutelsat :
* Poste Italiane selects Eutelsat broadband professional solutions for high-speed internet access in digital divide locations across Italy
* Contract for high-speed satellite broadband connectivity is signed between the broadband affiliate of Eutelsat and Poste Mobile, the network infrastructure provider for Poste Italiane
* First 120 locations will be connected by end of 2015 with additional 180 post offices to follow in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1dhU7Zo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.