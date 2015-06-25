June 25 Eutelsat :

* Poste Italiane selects Eutelsat broadband professional solutions for high-speed internet access in digital divide locations across Italy

* Contract for high-speed satellite broadband connectivity is signed between the broadband affiliate of Eutelsat and Poste Mobile, the network infrastructure provider for Poste Italiane

* First 120 locations will be connected by end of 2015 with additional 180 post offices to follow in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1dhU7Zo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)