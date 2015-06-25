BRIEF-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of his IBM stake in Q1, Q2 2017- CNBC
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC
June 25 Gigaset AG :
* Gigaset group reorganizes brand and domain portfolio
* Gigaset Communications GmbH, a subsidiary that is wholly owned indirectly by Gigaset AG, is to extensively reorganize its brand portfolio
* Gigaset Communications GmbH will, among other things, sell word mark and word/figurative mark "Gigaset" to Goldin Brand Ltd., a subsidiary of Goldin Fund Pte. Ltd.
* Purchase price for marks is 29 million euros ($32 million)and is payable in cash to Gigaset Communications GmbH concurrently with transfer of marks, but on Sept. 30, 2015, at latest
* Gigaset Communications GmbH will also sell and transfer a number of internet domains to Goldin Brand Ltd., including domain gigaset.com, effective Jan. 8, 2016
* Purchase price for domains is 6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.