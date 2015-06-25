BRIEF-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of his IBM stake in Q1, Q2 2017- CNBC
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC
June 25 Obducat AB :
* Receives order for the supply of an EITRE 6 NIL system from University of Cambridge
* The EITRE system to University of Cambridge will be delivered during the second quarter this year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.