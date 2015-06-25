BRIEF-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of his IBM stake in Q1, Q2 2017- CNBC
June 25 Tessi SA :
* Announces share repurchase programme approved by AGM on June 25
* Maximum 277,778 shares (9.93 percent of capital) to be repurchased at maximum price of 120 euros per share
* Maximum amount to be spent on buyback thus reflects 33,560,136 euros ($37.58 million)
* Repurchase to last 18 months, from June 25, 2015 to Dec. 25, 2016
* Repurchase to last 18 months, from June 25, 2015 to Dec. 25, 2016
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.