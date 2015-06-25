BRIEF-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of his IBM stake in Q1, Q2 2017- CNBC
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC
June 25 Europacorp SA :
* FY operating income 19.5 million euros ($21.8 million) versus 8.5 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 16.2 million euros versus 0.2 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1HjwkEL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.