June 25 Sopra Steria Group SA :
* Decides, further to the announcement made by Geninfo
(Groupe Societe Generale ) of its intention to sell its
1.4 million Sopra Steria shares, to place an order for a maximum
of 1.47 percent of Sopra Steria share capital for a price equal
to Geninfo placement price
* Decision taken in the context of Sopra share buyback
program in order to potentially award or sell shares to
employees and/or company officers
* Says Geninfo also received from Sopra GMT (Pasquier and
Odin families and the historical Managers), an interest to place
an order for a maximum of 3.43 percent of Sopra Steria share
capital for a price equal to the placement price
Source text: bit.ly/1KcX4Yc
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)