June 25 Sopra Steria Group SA :

* Decides, further to the announcement made by Geninfo (Groupe Societe Generale ) of its intention to sell its 1.4 million Sopra Steria shares, to place an order for a maximum of 1.47 percent of Sopra Steria share capital for a price equal to Geninfo placement price

* Decision taken in the context of Sopra share buyback program in order to potentially award or sell shares to employees and/or company officers

* Says Geninfo also received from Sopra GMT (Pasquier and Odin families and the historical Managers), an interest to place an order for a maximum of 3.43 percent of Sopra Steria share capital for a price equal to the placement price Source text: bit.ly/1KcX4Yc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)