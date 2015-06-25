BRIEF-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of his IBM stake in Q1, Q2 2017- CNBC
* Warren Buffett says he sold off about a third of his IBM stake in the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2017- CNBC
June 25 Fiducial Office Solutions SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 96.9 million euros ($108.5 million) versus 104.1 million euros a year ago
* Reports H1 operating profit of 1.1 million euros versus 0.9 million euros a year ago
* Reports H1 consolidated profit group share of 0.9 million euros versus 0.7 million euros a year ago
* Sees 2014/2015 revenue close to 180 million euros
* Sees 2014/2015 operating income improved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.