June 26 Montea CVA :

* Realizes a successful private placement of two bond loans for a total amount of 50 million euros ($55.92 million)

* The two bond loans are for a total amount of 50 million euros with an average duration of 11 years and an average funding cost of 2.73 pct

* First bond loan is for 25 million euros in bonds with a nominal value of 100,000 euros, a term of 12 years and a variable interest rate of EURIBOR 3 months + 205 base points

* The second bond loan is for 25 million euros in bonds with a nominal value of 100,000 euros, a term of 10 years and a fixed interest rate of 3.42 pct