BRIEF-Vivant corp records total net income for the period ending March 31, 2017 of 243.8 million Pesos
* Qtrly total revenues amounted to 948.6 million pesos, recording a 43% YOY growth from 663.6 million pesos
June 26 Altice SA :
* Altice announces proposed cross-border merger to create equity currency for value-enhancing growth
* Announced proposed cross-border merger between a newly formed Dutch entity, Altice N.V., as acquiring company and Altice as company ceasing to exist
* Merger consideration represents Altice's current enterprise value of 61.9 billion euros ($69.24 billion) and equity value of 32.5 billion euros
* Pursuant to merger, shareholders of Altice will receive 3 common shares A with 1 voting right each and a nominal value of 0.01 euro, and 1 common share B with 25 voting rights each and a nominal value of 0.25 euro
* Both A shares and B shares will have equal economic rights and will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMX)
* Following listing, shareholders in Altice N.V. will be permitted to convert their B shares into A shares at a 1:1 ratio
* Prior to the merger becoming effective, Altice will transfer substantially all of its assets and liabilities to a newly incorporated subsidiary Altice Luxembourg SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS 0.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 0.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO