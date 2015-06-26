BRIEF-Vivant corp records total net income for the period ending March 31, 2017 of 243.8 million Pesos
* Qtrly total revenues amounted to 948.6 million pesos, recording a 43% YOY growth from 663.6 million pesos
June 26 Ordina NV :
* Announces a cost-savings programme that will result in annual structural savings of around 6 million euros ($6.71 million)
* These measures are necessary to keep results at Dutch activities at an acceptable level, given that turnover from public sector is under pressure
* These measures are necessary to keep results at Dutch activities at an acceptable level, given that turnover from public sector is under pressure

* The savings programme will target both external and internal costs and process improvements. Ordina's activities in Belgium and Luxembourg are performing well and are outside the scope of the savings programme
* Q1 NET LOSS 0.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 0.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO